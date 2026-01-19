TEXT-The exchange of messages between Norway's prime minister and President Trump

Here is the full text of the exchange between Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and U.S. President Donald Trump regarding ‌Greenland, trade and the Nobel Peace Prize, as released by Norway's government on Monday under the country's freedom of information act. Stoere said he sent the ⁠initial text message on behalf of himself and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, referred to as "Alex".

Text message from Prime Minister Stoere to President Trump, January 18 at 3:48 p.m. Oslo time (1448 GMT): "Dear Mr President, dear ​Donald - on the contact across the Atlantic - on Greenland, Gaza, Ukraine - and your tariff announcement yesterday. You ‍know our position on these issues. But we believe we all should work to take this down and de-escalate - so much is happening around us where we need to stand together. We are proposing a call with you later today - with ⁠both of ‌us or separately - give ⁠us a hint of what you prefer! Best - Alex and Jonas"

Text message from President Trump to Prime Minister Stoere, January 18 ‍at 4:15 p.m. Oslo time (1515 GMT): "Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace ​Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think ⁠purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United ⁠States of America. Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a "right of ownership" anyway? There are no written documents, it's only that a boat landed ⁠there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also. I have done more ⁠for NATO than any other ‌person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control ⁠of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT"

