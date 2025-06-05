Tripura's Infrastructure Revolution: CM Saha Inaugurates Key Projects

In a significant move to bolster public infrastructure across Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a range of development projects during a ceremonial event at Geetanjali Auditorium, Kumarghat. The gathering saw active participation from Industry & Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, MLA Bhagawan Das, and numerous local residents keen to witness the proceedings.

Addressing the audience via virtual link, CM Saha affirmed the government's dedication to constructing modern and inclusive infrastructure throughout the state. He stated that the initiatives span educational institutions, healthcare centers, and administrative buildings to ensure development reaches every district and subdivision. Among the inaugurated projects were healthcare and educational facilities, including Pecharthal Primary Health Centre, Shantipur Higher Secondary School Building, and new health sub-centres at Sonaimuri, Saidabari, Betcherra, and Deovalley.

Moreover, foundation stones were laid for five additional projects intended to widen regional services, such as Betcherra High School Building and a Fire Station in Pecharthal. CM Saha emphasized the importance of these developments for sustainable growth and enhancing residents' quality of life. The event's broadcast received acclaim from the attendees, reflecting widespread public confidence in the state government's effective governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)