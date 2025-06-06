Left Menu

Pollution Penalties: Water Companies Blocked from Bonuses

The UK government has banned Thames Water and five other companies from awarding bonuses to executives due to pollution issues. A new law prohibits bonuses for the year ending April. Thames Water faces scrutiny over multiple pollution incidents and seeks new investment to prevent collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-06-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 03:00 IST
Pollution Penalties: Water Companies Blocked from Bonuses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK government has taken a tough stance against Thames Water and five other companies, banning bonuses for executives amid pollution concerns. This measure is part of a broader effort to overhaul the troubled water industry's environmental practices.

Effective from Friday, companies such as Yorkshire Water and Anglian Water will be barred from issuing bonuses for the financial year ending in April. The decision follows years of underinvestment and pollution incidents, including major sewage spills attributed to Thames Water.

Environment Minister Steve Reed emphasized that bonuses should reflect performance and not be handed out when companies fail in critical areas like pollution control. The regulator, Ofwat, will monitor compliance and enforce penalties for violations as the government aims for long-term reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025