Left Menu

RBI Projects Indian Economic Growth Amid Global Uncertainty

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has maintained GDP growth projections for the current fiscal year at 6.5%, highlighting domestic stability amid global challenges. The RBI also announced a benchmark policy rate cut, emphasizing the importance of stimulating domestic growth to navigate economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 11:16 IST
RBI Projects Indian Economic Growth Amid Global Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced that it has retained GDP growth projections for this fiscal year at 6.5%, positioning the Indian economy as a beacon of strength amidst global uncertainties.

In a strategic decision, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reduced the benchmark policy rate by 50 basis points to 5.5%, aiming to bolster economic growth through decisive rate cuts. This move is seen as crucial in maintaining domestic stability as global volatility persists.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasized the stable foundations of India's economy, citing robust balance sheets and a fortified matrix of fundamentals that can cushion against international economic spillovers. He stressed the role of demography, digitalization, and domestic demand in presenting significant opportunities for growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025