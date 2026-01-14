Left Menu

Kashkari Holds Firm: No Rate Cuts Amid Resilient Economy

The Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari expressed reluctance to cut interest rates soon, citing a strong labor market and persistent inflation. While rate cuts may be possible later, Kashkari emphasized caution. The Fed is expected to maintain the current policy rate, with potential rate changes depending on economic shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:33 IST
Kashkari Holds Firm: No Rate Cuts Amid Resilient Economy
Kashkari

Neel Kashkari, President of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, firmly opposed interest rate cuts last month, attributing his stance to the resilient labor market and elevated inflation levels, as reported by the New York Times.

In an interview, Kashkari stated, "I don't see any impetus to cut in January," noting that a reduction might be feasible later this year. He expressed confidence in bipartisan support for an independent Fed and Chair Jerome Powell.

The Trump administration subpoenaed Powell due to congressional remarks last summer, an action Powell alleged aimed to pressure the Fed into rate cuts. The Fed is expected to maintain the policy rate in its current range, after previous reductions. Kashkari might support future cuts if unemployment rises and inflation decreases, but currently, the persistent inflation above the Fed's 2% target remains a major concern.

TRENDING

1
Revisiting the 'Marathi Manoos' Identity in Mumbai Politics

Revisiting the 'Marathi Manoos' Identity in Mumbai Politics

 India
2
Notorious Motorcycle Theft Ring Busted in Mumbai

Notorious Motorcycle Theft Ring Busted in Mumbai

 India
3
Rolland Carreño Released Amidst Venezuelan Political Turmoil

Rolland Carreño Released Amidst Venezuelan Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Compensation Unveiled for Tunnel Construction Damages in Himachal Pradesh

Compensation Unveiled for Tunnel Construction Damages in Himachal Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026