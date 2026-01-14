Kashkari Holds Firm: No Rate Cuts Amid Resilient Economy

Neel Kashkari, President of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, firmly opposed interest rate cuts last month, attributing his stance to the resilient labor market and elevated inflation levels, as reported by the New York Times.

In an interview, Kashkari stated, "I don't see any impetus to cut in January," noting that a reduction might be feasible later this year. He expressed confidence in bipartisan support for an independent Fed and Chair Jerome Powell.

The Trump administration subpoenaed Powell due to congressional remarks last summer, an action Powell alleged aimed to pressure the Fed into rate cuts. The Fed is expected to maintain the policy rate in its current range, after previous reductions. Kashkari might support future cuts if unemployment rises and inflation decreases, but currently, the persistent inflation above the Fed's 2% target remains a major concern.