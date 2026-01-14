Left Menu

Indian Auto Component Industry Eyes Global Deals Amid Domestic Growth Surge

The Indian auto component sector anticipates challenges but remains optimistic due to robust domestic performance and global trade negotiations. Highlights include a simplified GST rate boosting demand, a significant growth in exports, and preparations for a larger Auto Mechanica event in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 22:53 IST
Indian Auto Component Industry Eyes Global Deals Amid Domestic Growth Surge
Vikrampati Singhania, President of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian auto component industry is bracing for challenges in the latter half of the year, as noted by Vikrampati Singhania, President of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association. He acknowledged a slowdown in new projects, potentially affecting exports but labeled this as a temporary hurdle.

Singhania pointed to ongoing trade negotiations with the European Union, UK, and New Zealand as crucial to offsetting regional slowdowns. He emphasized the role of these agreements in softening any potential downturns, even as the US market stabilizes.

Domestically, the auto component industry has thrived thanks to a streamlined Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate, which has led to a surge in demand. The sector is also preparing for the expanded Auto Mechanica event in New Delhi, highlighting the formal aftermarket economy's growth.

In the first half of the fiscal year, the industry achieved a 6.8% growth, driven by strong demand from original equipment manufacturers and a reviving domestic aftermarket. Singhania expressed optimism about the industry's trajectory despite global economic challenges, citing steady US market performance and increased supply chain demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Leaders Rally Against US Greenland Acquisition Proposal

EU Leaders Rally Against US Greenland Acquisition Proposal

 Belgium
2
Battling the Blaze: Forest Fire Containment in Uttarakhand's Nanda Devi Region

Battling the Blaze: Forest Fire Containment in Uttarakhand's Nanda Devi Regi...

 India
3
Global Alliance: Lula and Putin's Pledge for Venezuela's Sovereignty

Global Alliance: Lula and Putin's Pledge for Venezuela's Sovereignty

 Russian Federation
4
Ukraine's Energy Emergency: Zelenskiy Takes Charge Amidst Power Crisis

Ukraine's Energy Emergency: Zelenskiy Takes Charge Amidst Power Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026