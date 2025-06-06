Russia's prospects of salvaging its final nuclear agreement with the United States appear slim, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. The New START treaty, capping strategic warheads, is due to expire, and deteriorating Moscow-Washington relations hinder renewal efforts.

President Vladimir Putin suspended Russian participation earlier in 2023, citing U.S. support for Ukraine, yet maintained adherence to warhead limits. Experts warn that failing to extend the treaty could ignite an arms race amidst heightened conflict tensions.

The proposed U.S. Golden Dome missile defense project, designed to counter threats from China and Russia, compounds diplomatic complexities. Ryabkov criticized these destabilizing initiatives, which risk escalating militarization and hindering any future arms control discussions.

