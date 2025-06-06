Left Menu

The Impending Fallout: Russia's Dim Prospects for Nuclear Accord

Russia sees waning chances to save its last nuclear deal with the U.S., the New START agreement, set to expire soon amidst deteriorating relations. The installation of the U.S.'s Golden Dome missile defense introduces further complications. Without extension, fears of a new arms race loom as tensions over Ukraine grow.

Updated: 06-06-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 12:06 IST
Russia's prospects of salvaging its final nuclear agreement with the United States appear slim, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. The New START treaty, capping strategic warheads, is due to expire, and deteriorating Moscow-Washington relations hinder renewal efforts.

President Vladimir Putin suspended Russian participation earlier in 2023, citing U.S. support for Ukraine, yet maintained adherence to warhead limits. Experts warn that failing to extend the treaty could ignite an arms race amidst heightened conflict tensions.

The proposed U.S. Golden Dome missile defense project, designed to counter threats from China and Russia, compounds diplomatic complexities. Ryabkov criticized these destabilizing initiatives, which risk escalating militarization and hindering any future arms control discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

