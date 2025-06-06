Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Promises No Flooding in Gorakhpur Amid Extensive Development Plans

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath guarantees Gorakhpur will avoid division during the rainy season, emphasizes cleanliness, tree plantation, river rejuvenation, and solid waste management. Infrastructure enhancements include four-lane roads, AYUSH university, and new dining and parking facilities, underscoring comprehensive urban development initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 13:24 IST
Yogi Adityanath Promises No Flooding in Gorakhpur Amid Extensive Development Plans
UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Kalyan Mandapam inauguration (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has pledged that Gorakhpur will not face division during this year's rainy season, emphasizing the importance of cleanliness in local neighborhoods as part of his comprehensive urban development strategy. This assurance was part of his address at the inauguration of Kalyan Mandapam in the Surajkund ward of the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation.

Highlighting the broader environmental challenge of climate change, the Chief Minister urged every individual to plant one tree and underscored the critical need to rejuvenate rivers. He announced that a nursery with 50 crore plants is ready, 35 crore of which will be planted, while the Municipal Corporation has bolstered solid waste management efforts to ensure widespread public benefit.

Adityanath further revealed infrastructure advancements, noting that all roads in Gorakhpur are now four-lane, with similar upgrades extending to nearby areas such as Balapar, Kushinagar, and others. He announced plans for establishing an AYUSH university and upcoming facilities including a multi-level parking lot and a food court, reflecting Gorakhpur's comprehensive growth roadmap.

