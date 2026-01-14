Mumbai Radar Relocation Unlocks Land for Urban Development

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced the relocation of the Mumbai airport's high-frequency radar from Dahisar to Gorai, a move approved by the Union Minister for Civil Aviation, according to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

This strategic relocation is expected to pave the way for redeveloping the Dahisar area, which could significantly impact the region's urban landscape ahead of the civic elections.

The Maharashtra government has committed to bearing the cost of the relocation and allocated land in Gorai, freeing up hundreds of acres in Dahisar for affordable housing projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)