Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar chaired a conference with power ministers from various northern states, discussing key topics like inter-state transmission capacity and strengthening power infrastructure. The collaborative effort with the Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to enhance India's energy sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:19 IST
In a significant gathering, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hosted a conference with Northern states' power ministers, focusing on critical energy issues.
The conference highlighted the need for inter-state transmission capacity improvements and infrastructure strengthening to ensure resource adequacy.
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Central government is working in close collaboration with states to bolster the country's energy infrastructure.
