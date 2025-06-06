Optimistic Surge: U.S. Markets Bounce Back Post Jobs Report

The U.S. stock market saw positive momentum on Friday, driven by a robust jobs report that reassured investors about the labor market's stability. This boost relieved recent anxieties over economic performance, propelling major stock indexes upward.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 312.1 points, equating to a 0.74% increase, marking an optimistic start at 42631.82. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained 47.8 points, or 0.80%, reaching 5987.06, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 228.5 points, or 1.18%, closing at 19526.994.

A notable rebound was observed in Tesla shares, following indications of reduced friction between CEO Elon Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump, further buoying market sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)