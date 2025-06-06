Clean Ganga Mission: A Unifying Call for Ecological Restoration

In a powerful demonstration of commitment towards pollution control and ecological restoration, the National Mission for Clean Ganga commemorated World Environment Day with an energetic gathering in Bulandshahr. The event featured compelling speeches and community-driven initiatives to protect India's revered rivers.

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil presided over the occasion, underscoring the mission's three foundational pillars: ecological restoration, sustainable living, and technology-driven conservation. Stressing the cultural and ecological importance of rivers like the Ganga, Patil called the preservation of water bodies both a cultural obligation and an urgent environmental concern.

Engaging with students and Ganga Praharis, Minister Patil applauded their innovative environmental efforts. A street play and cleanliness drive vividly conveyed the message of personal responsibility, reinforcing the river's spiritual and ecological value. Highlighting the mission's commitment, he inaugurated a workshop on sustainable agriculture attended by farmers and experts.

Rajeev Kumar Mital, Director General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga, emphasized shared responsibility in conserving India's waterways. Celebrating the Namami Gange programme's success, he cited substantial investments and achievements in rejuvenating water resources across the nation.

Sharing a grassroots success story, Krishi Sakhi Nilima Sharma recounted her transformative journey in organic farming, encouraging others to adopt sustainable practices. The National Mission for Clean Ganga continues to lead efforts in river conservation, sustainable farming, and grassroots activism, aiming for a cleaner and greener future.