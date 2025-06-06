COVID-19 Resurgence: Gwalior Health Workers Brace for Impact

In a concerning development, two postgraduate doctors at Gajra Raja Medical College, affiliated with Jayarogya Hospital in Gwalior, have contracted COVID-19. Both doctors, one male and one female, are currently in home isolation after displaying symptoms.

Dr. RKS Dhakad, Dean of the college, acknowledged a rising number of cases nationwide while highlighting new, albeit less dangerous, variants. Despite this, he emphasized the need for vigilance and safety at the institution.

Preventive strategies have been intensified at JAH, including setting up a dedicated cold OPD and reserving a 40-bed ward for COVID-19 management. Dr. Dhakad urged adherence to safety measures like mask-wearing and social distancing to mitigate the spread as health authorities closely monitor the unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)