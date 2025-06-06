Left Menu

COVID-19 Resurgence: Gwalior Health Workers Brace for Impact

Two postgraduate doctors in Gwalior test positive for COVID-19, prompting heightened alert at the city's largest hospital. Although new variants are not deemed particularly dangerous, health officials stress caution and ramp up preventive measures to manage potential case surges and maintain safety protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:39 IST
COVID-19 Resurgence: Gwalior Health Workers Brace for Impact
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development, two postgraduate doctors at Gajra Raja Medical College, affiliated with Jayarogya Hospital in Gwalior, have contracted COVID-19. Both doctors, one male and one female, are currently in home isolation after displaying symptoms.

Dr. RKS Dhakad, Dean of the college, acknowledged a rising number of cases nationwide while highlighting new, albeit less dangerous, variants. Despite this, he emphasized the need for vigilance and safety at the institution.

Preventive strategies have been intensified at JAH, including setting up a dedicated cold OPD and reserving a 40-bed ward for COVID-19 management. Dr. Dhakad urged adherence to safety measures like mask-wearing and social distancing to mitigate the spread as health authorities closely monitor the unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025