Virat Kohli Faces Backlash Amid IPL Tragedy Investigation

In a recent development, cricket superstar Virat Kohli has become embroiled in controversy as a complaint was lodged against him at the Cubbon Park Police Station in Bengaluru. The complaint, filed by social activist HM Venkatesh, alleges that Kohli's involvement in the Indian Premier League (IPL) promotes gambling, triggering a stampede that resulted in 11 fatalities near Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4. The tragic incident left many others injured, further intensifying scrutiny.

Authorities have assured that Venkatesh's complaint will be integrated into the ongoing investigation of the disaster. The activist claims that the IPL, spearheaded by prominent players like Kohli of the RCB team, has tarnished the spirit of cricket by turning it into a form of gambling. Venkatesh demands that Kohli and his teammates be implicated in the First Information Report (FIR) concerning the stampede.

In a related legal battle, a Bengaluru Sessions Court has remanded four individuals, including senior RCB official Nikhil Sosale, to 14 days of judicial custody. These arrests were made in a joint operation involving local police and the Central Crime Branch. Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court granted interim relief to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) officials, temporarily protecting them from coercive action. The court has adjourned further hearings to June 9.

The arrested RCB officials are contesting their detention, arguing it lacked due diligence. The police had previously filed an FIR against the RCB franchise and associated parties for severe charges, including culpable homicide. In the aftermath of the stampede, several high-ranking IPS officers were suspended, adding further intrigue to the unfolding situation.

