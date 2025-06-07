Left Menu

High-Stakes Dialogue: U.S. and China Set to Ease Trade Tensions

Top U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, will meet with Chinese counterparts in London to resolve ongoing trade tensions. Both nations are seeking to alleviate global economic pressure through negotiations, following a 90-day tariff rollback agreement made in Geneva.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to resolve escalating trade tensions, representatives from the United States and China are scheduled to engage in talks in London. The discussions involve top U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, aiming to ease the ongoing trade dispute.

The talks come amidst a backdrop of global market anxiety and a tentative 90-day agreement made in Geneva aimed at reducing tariffs. China's foreign ministry confirmed that Vice Premier He Lifeng will attend the meetings in the UK, indicating a willingness from both sides to address economic strains.

While recent agreements have spurred market rallies, broader geopolitical concerns remain unaddressed. U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have pledged further collaboration, striving to overcome challenges related to critical mineral exports, technology trade limits, and wider economic strategies.

