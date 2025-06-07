High-Stakes Dialogue: U.S. and China Set to Ease Trade Tensions

In a bid to resolve escalating trade tensions, representatives from the United States and China are scheduled to engage in talks in London. The discussions involve top U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, aiming to ease the ongoing trade dispute.

The talks come amidst a backdrop of global market anxiety and a tentative 90-day agreement made in Geneva aimed at reducing tariffs. China's foreign ministry confirmed that Vice Premier He Lifeng will attend the meetings in the UK, indicating a willingness from both sides to address economic strains.

While recent agreements have spurred market rallies, broader geopolitical concerns remain unaddressed. U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have pledged further collaboration, striving to overcome challenges related to critical mineral exports, technology trade limits, and wider economic strategies.