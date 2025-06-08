Left Menu

Imphal Districts Clamp Down: Curfews and Internet Suspensions Amid Escalating Tensions

Amid rising tensions in Manipur, authorities in several districts have issued prohibitory orders, imposing curfews and suspending internet services to mitigate potential unrest. Essential service personnel are exempt from curfews in Bishnupur, while internet services suspension affects Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 08:49 IST
Imphal Districts Clamp Down: Curfews and Internet Suspensions Amid Escalating Tensions
Manipur security forces (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to escalating tensions, district administrations in Imphal have implemented strict prohibitory measures across multiple regions. On Sunday, officials from Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur urged citizens to observe restrictions on gatherings, forbidding the assembly of four or more individuals.

A comprehensive curfew has been enforced in Bishnupur, commencing from 11:00 pm on June 7, 2025, until further notice due to worsening conditions. While the curfew halts most activities, essential service workers, including healthcare and telecom personnel, remain exempt.

In a bid to curb misinformation and potential turmoil, Manipur's government has suspended internet and mobile data services in five districts. This action, effective from 11:45 p.m. on June 7, responds to concerns about the spread of inflammatory material that could disrupt public order.

TRENDING

1
Saving Lives: Multi-Organ Donation Mission Triumphs

Saving Lives: Multi-Organ Donation Mission Triumphs

 India
2
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
3
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
4
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025