Imphal Districts Clamp Down: Curfews and Internet Suspensions Amid Escalating Tensions

In response to escalating tensions, district administrations in Imphal have implemented strict prohibitory measures across multiple regions. On Sunday, officials from Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur urged citizens to observe restrictions on gatherings, forbidding the assembly of four or more individuals.

A comprehensive curfew has been enforced in Bishnupur, commencing from 11:00 pm on June 7, 2025, until further notice due to worsening conditions. While the curfew halts most activities, essential service workers, including healthcare and telecom personnel, remain exempt.

In a bid to curb misinformation and potential turmoil, Manipur's government has suspended internet and mobile data services in five districts. This action, effective from 11:45 p.m. on June 7, responds to concerns about the spread of inflammatory material that could disrupt public order.