NIA Arrests Key Insurgents behind Manipur Attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended three insurgents linked to a deadly attack on security forces in Moreh, Manipur. The January 2024 incident resulted in the deaths of two police commandos. Key orchestrator Thangminlen Mate and two accomplices were captured, with ongoing investigations by NIA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 18:48 IST
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced the arrest of three insurgents implicated in orchestrating a deadly attack on security forces in Moreh, Manipur. The assault, occurring on January 17, 2024, resulted in the deaths of two police commandos and left several others injured.

The arrested individuals include Thangminlen Mate, affiliated with the Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal (KIT) group, who was apprehended in Silchar, Assam, on May 19. Two other insurgents, Kamginthang Gangte of the Kuki National Army (KNA) and Hentinthang Kipgen, also known as Thangneo Kipgen, linked to the Village Volunteers group, were detained in Imphal on June 6.

All three suspects were involved in planning and executing the assault on the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) post. Mate appeared before the NIA Special Court in Guwahati and was remanded in custody until May 28. NIA's investigation into the incident remains ongoing as legal proceedings continue for the accused.

