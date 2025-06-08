Left Menu

Sanjay Singh Criticizes Prashant Kishor as Bihar Politics Heat Up

JD(U) MLC Sanjay Singh labeled Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor a 'businessman,' questioning his credibility and highlighting contradictions in his stance on dynasty politics. Singh scrutinized Kishor's political claims and accused him of being overly ambitious. Meanwhile, Kishor continued his campaign for change in Bihar, focusing on corruption issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 21:37 IST
JD(U) MLC Sanjay Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

JD(U) Member of Legislative Council Sanjay Singh on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prashant Kishor, founder of the political advocacy group Jan Suraaj, categorizing him as a "pure businessman" with plans to deceive the public. Singh scrutinized Kishor's reliability, motives, and his seemingly contradictory stand on political dynasties.

Singh openly questioned Kishor's alleged pivotal role in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 2015 electoral triumph, provoking the strategist's history between 2005 and 2015. He also derided Kishor's transient association with the Congress party, criticizing Kishor's 2017 Uttar Pradesh 'khaat rally' campaign and trivializing the results achieved under his guidance.

Kishor, while leading his 'Bihar Badlav Yatra', emphasized widespread dissatisfaction with the prevailing corruption in Bihar, projecting it as a collective urge for reform. He noted that the rallies are not a reflection of personal success, but rather the burgeoning desires of the people for meaningful change amid anticipated elections later this year.

