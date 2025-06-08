Sanjay Singh Criticizes Prashant Kishor as Bihar Politics Heat Up

JD(U) Member of Legislative Council Sanjay Singh on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prashant Kishor, founder of the political advocacy group Jan Suraaj, categorizing him as a "pure businessman" with plans to deceive the public. Singh scrutinized Kishor's reliability, motives, and his seemingly contradictory stand on political dynasties.

Singh openly questioned Kishor's alleged pivotal role in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 2015 electoral triumph, provoking the strategist's history between 2005 and 2015. He also derided Kishor's transient association with the Congress party, criticizing Kishor's 2017 Uttar Pradesh 'khaat rally' campaign and trivializing the results achieved under his guidance.

Kishor, while leading his 'Bihar Badlav Yatra', emphasized widespread dissatisfaction with the prevailing corruption in Bihar, projecting it as a collective urge for reform. He noted that the rallies are not a reflection of personal success, but rather the burgeoning desires of the people for meaningful change amid anticipated elections later this year.