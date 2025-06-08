Left Menu

India's Bold Leap: Transforming into a Global Manufacturing Titan

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi expressed confidence in India's trajectory towards becoming a global manufacturing hub. He emphasized India's growth under PM Modi, citing supportive environments and talented youth. The inauguration of a new unit by Hodek Vibration Technologies in Dharwad is a significant step forward in this vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 21:59 IST
India's Bold Leap: Transforming into a Global Manufacturing Titan
Union Minister for Consumer Affairs and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi in Dharwad (Photo/X@JoshiPralhad). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to become a global manufacturing powerhouse, according to Union Minister for Consumer Affairs and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi. Speaking at the opening of Hodek Vibration Technologies' third Greenfield unit in Dharwad, Joshi highlighted India's supportive climate and dynamic youth as key factors in this transformation.

The Minister pointed to India's growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mentioning the country's achievements in self-reliance across various sectors. He noted that India is poised to surpass challenges from 2014, aiming to become the world's third-largest producer, joining the ranks of China and Vietnam as leading manufacturing nations.

Increased global demand for Indian talent, especially in Germany, underscores opportunities for the nation's youth, Joshi remarked. Highlighting local development, Abhijit Khanvilkar of Hodek Vibration Technologies noted how the company expanded job opportunities in Dharwad, utilizing skilled local resources. The greenfield unit signals industrial growth and sustainability, with a new solar plant reducing carbon footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
3
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global
4
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025