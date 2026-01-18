Prime Minister Modi Accelerates West Bengal's Development with Mega Infrastructure Projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled development initiatives worth over Rs 830 crore in West Bengal, aiming to boost infrastructure, connectivity, and economic growth. Key projects include the launch of Amrit Bharat trains, the Jayrambati-Barogopinathpur-Maynapur rail line, and the expansive Extended Port Gate System at Balagarh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a series of significant development projects in West Bengal, collectively valued at over Rs 830 crore, during a Sunday event in Singur, Hooghly district.
The ambitious plans include introducing three Amrit Bharat trains from Kolkata and inaugurating the Jayrambati-Barogopinathpur-Maynapur rail line to enhance regional connectivity.
Modi laid the foundation for the extensive Extended Port Gate System at Balagarh, promising a modern cargo terminal to streamline transport and promote economic growth in the region.
