Prime Minister Modi Accelerates West Bengal's Development with Mega Infrastructure Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a series of significant development projects in West Bengal, collectively valued at over Rs 830 crore, during a Sunday event in Singur, Hooghly district.

The ambitious plans include introducing three Amrit Bharat trains from Kolkata and inaugurating the Jayrambati-Barogopinathpur-Maynapur rail line to enhance regional connectivity.

Modi laid the foundation for the extensive Extended Port Gate System at Balagarh, promising a modern cargo terminal to streamline transport and promote economic growth in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)