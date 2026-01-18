Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Accelerates West Bengal's Development with Mega Infrastructure Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled development initiatives worth over Rs 830 crore in West Bengal, aiming to boost infrastructure, connectivity, and economic growth. Key projects include the launch of Amrit Bharat trains, the Jayrambati-Barogopinathpur-Maynapur rail line, and the expansive Extended Port Gate System at Balagarh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singur | Updated: 18-01-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 19:03 IST
Prime Minister Modi Accelerates West Bengal's Development with Mega Infrastructure Projects
development projects
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a series of significant development projects in West Bengal, collectively valued at over Rs 830 crore, during a Sunday event in Singur, Hooghly district.

The ambitious plans include introducing three Amrit Bharat trains from Kolkata and inaugurating the Jayrambati-Barogopinathpur-Maynapur rail line to enhance regional connectivity.

Modi laid the foundation for the extensive Extended Port Gate System at Balagarh, promising a modern cargo terminal to streamline transport and promote economic growth in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final

Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final

 Global
2
Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

 Global
3
Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

 United States
4
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026