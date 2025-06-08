Outrage in Delhi: Protest Erupts Over Minor's Tragic Death

Residents of Delhi's Dayalpur locality took to the streets in protest on Sunday in response to the alleged sexual assault and murder of a nine-year-old girl, raising public anger and demands for swift justice. Deputy Commissioner of Police, North East Delhi, Ashish Mishra confirmed that a case has been registered under relevant sections concerning murder and rape at Dayalpur Police Station.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the principal opposition party, has openly criticized the Delhi government's handling of the situation. AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi harshly criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the brutal incident, emphasizing the disgrace it brings upon both Delhi and the entire nation.

Addressing the media, Atishi remarked, "This incident has put Delhi and the entire nation to shame. The BJP needs to answer why, despite their four-engine government in Delhi, our daughters remain unsafe. It is their responsibility to act. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's absence at this critical juncture is noticeable." She urged for the swiftest police action and also wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, questioning the safety of young girls in the capital.

The former CM's letter expressed distress, noting, "Delhi, the capital, is once again horrified by the screams of an innocent daughter. The violent crime shows the failure of your government. The BJP's multi-tier governance has utterly failed to ensure Delhi's safety." Atishi reiterated her demand for rapid investigation, severe punishment for the culprits, and comprehensive measures for the protection of women and girls.

The innocent victim was found dead in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur with clear signs of severe trauma and assault. Despite immediate medical attention, she was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Police reported that the initial call about the assault was received on June 7, and a case is underway under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act. Authorities are actively gathering evidence and pursuing leads to apprehend those responsible.