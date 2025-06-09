Left Menu

Sambhal’s River Revival Revolution: From Sot to Mahishmati

Sambhal district, after successfully reviving the Sot River, is now restoring four more rivers under MNREGA. The initiative, praised by PM Modi, aims to rejuvenate the Mahwa, Areel, Vardhaman, and Mahishmati rivers. This effort underscores a commitment to revitalizing the natural water heritage in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 10:14 IST
Sambhal DM Rajendra Pensiya (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant environmental initiative, the Sambhal district administration of Uttar Pradesh is spearheading the revival of four more rivers following the successful rejuvenation of the Sot River. This project is being carried out under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA).

District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya confirmed that restoration work is actively progressing on the Mahwa, Areel, and Vardhaman rivers. Meanwhile, an in-depth study is underway for the revered Mahishmati River Tirth, one of the 87 Dev Tirth (sacred confluences), which is next in line for rejuvenation.

The initiative is inspired by the Sot River revival, previously highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann ki Baat program. Led by the district administration and local social workers, the endeavor not only addresses ecological challenges but also seeks to rekindle the community's relationship with their waterways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

