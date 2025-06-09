Chaos on Rails: Overcrowded Train Causes Passenger Fallout in Thane

In a troubling incident at Thane's Mumbra railway station, eight passengers plunged from an overcrowded train on Monday. Central Railways officials reported that the accident on the Down/Fast Line disrupted local train services. Early investigations indicate the excessive crowding on the train as the primary cause.

The mishap occurred when passengers travelling on the footboard of a local train from Kasara collided with those on a train heading towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), according to Central Railways. Authorities, including police and railway personnel, rushed to the scene, and the injured were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, Swapnil Dhanraj Nila, emphasized that the incident took place between the Mumbra-Diva stations as a result of passengers entangled due to the close proximity and motion of the trains. In response to the event, the Railway Board has mandated the installation of automatic door closures on newly manufactured and existing train rakes for Mumbai Suburban, aiming to prevent similar future incidents.