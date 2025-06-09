Left Menu

Chaos on Rails: Overcrowded Train Causes Passenger Fallout in Thane

Eight passengers fell from an overcrowded train heading to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, causing chaos at Mumbra railway station in Thane. The incident highlights the dangers of overcrowded footboards, prompting an investigation and spurring decisions to enhance safety with automatic door closures on Mumbai Suburban trains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 11:43 IST
Chaos on Rails: Overcrowded Train Causes Passenger Fallout in Thane
Visuals from Mumbra Railway Station in Thane, where some passengers travelling towards CSMT fell from the train. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a troubling incident at Thane's Mumbra railway station, eight passengers plunged from an overcrowded train on Monday. Central Railways officials reported that the accident on the Down/Fast Line disrupted local train services. Early investigations indicate the excessive crowding on the train as the primary cause.

The mishap occurred when passengers travelling on the footboard of a local train from Kasara collided with those on a train heading towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), according to Central Railways. Authorities, including police and railway personnel, rushed to the scene, and the injured were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, Swapnil Dhanraj Nila, emphasized that the incident took place between the Mumbra-Diva stations as a result of passengers entangled due to the close proximity and motion of the trains. In response to the event, the Railway Board has mandated the installation of automatic door closures on newly manufactured and existing train rakes for Mumbai Suburban, aiming to prevent similar future incidents.

TRENDING

1
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025