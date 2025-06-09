Left Menu

Deep Strike: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Electronics Plant

A Ukrainian drone attack on VNIIR electronics company in Russia's Chuvashia region halted production temporarily, with no casualties reported. The attack allegedly targeted a plant producing navigation equipment for military use. Kyiv states these strikes aim to dismantle Russia's war infrastructure, escalating regional tensions.

Deep Strike: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Electronics Plant
A Ukrainian drone strike ventured deeper into Russian territory than any in the past three years of conflict, disrupting an electronics plant in Chuvashia. The region's head announced on Monday that operations at the facility were temporarily suspended.

Situated around 1,300 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, Chuvashia Governor Oleg Nikolayev reported no casualties from the strike via a Telegram statement. He confirmed that production at the VNIIR plant was halted to protect workers' safety. It remains unclear if the drones inflicted any structural damage.

Ukraine's military acknowledged the attack, stating that the drones hit a plant manufacturing navigation equipment essential for military precision weaponry. Though reports of a subsequent fire at the plant emerged, these claims remain unverified by independent sources like Reuters. Kyiv underscores its operations as strategic responses to Russian aggression, disrupting infrastructure supporting Moscow's war efforts.

