CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's Grassroots Connection: From Tractors to UCC Advocacy

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami showcases his grassroots connection by participating in the Bhasha Sansthan meeting and a roadshow in Haridwar. He reinforced his commitment to the public, driving a tractor and advocating for the Uniform Civil Code, emphasizing development and equality across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 13:49 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami participates in Bhasha Sansthan meeting in Dehradun (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the General Assembly and Management Executive Committee meeting of the Uttarakhand Bhasha Sansthan at APJ Abdul Kalam Bhawan. The previous day, CM Dhami engaged in a roadshow and Jan Samvad event in Libbarheri, Haridwar district, underlining his commitment to grassroots political engagement.

While addressing the public, CM Dhami took to the stage and engaged directly with the community by driving a tractor, a gesture of solidarity with the state's farmers. This spontaneous act resonated with the crowd, reinforcing the Chief Minister's reputation as a leader connected with the ground realities of the state.

CM Dhami emphasized the significance of the recently enacted Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, a law aimed at promoting equality and justice. He assured that the UCC is foundational for unity and progress, aligning with Dr. Ambedkar's vision. Dhami also highlighted public welfare schemes, underlining his administration's multifaceted development strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

