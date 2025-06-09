Left Menu

Goa Medical College Erupts in Protest: Doctors Demand Public Apology from Health Minister

Doctors and medical staff at Goa Medical College staged a protest against Health Minister Vishwajit Rane over alleged disrespect towards a senior doctor. Despite Rane's apology and call to end services disruption, the protest continued as they demanded a public apology to address issues of VIP culture in hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 13:55 IST
Goa Medical College Erupts in Protest: Doctors Demand Public Apology from Health Minister
Massive Protest at Goa Medical College Doctors, HoDs, students, and interns unite against Health Minister. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, a massive protest erupted at Goa Medical College as doctors, Heads of Departments, interns, and medical students voiced their anger against Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. They demanded a public apology and an end to VIP culture in hospitals, following an incident where Rane was accused of disrespecting senior doctor Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar.

Medical professionals from various departments participated, expressing their discontent. Dr. Pratik Sawant expressed strong condemnation of the verbal abuse directed at a colleague, while Dr. Nazrat highlighted the need for the minister to respect medical professionals' working hours and offer a public apology. In response, Rane expressed regret for his behavior in a post on social media.

Although Rane apologized publicly to Dr. Kuttikar, emphasizing the noble role of doctors in society, the protest persisted. He warned against politicizing the issue and urged doctors to return to duty, stressing their responsibility to public welfare. Nevertheless, the protest continued as doctors chanted slogans and demanded a public apology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025