Goa Medical College Erupts in Protest: Doctors Demand Public Apology from Health Minister

On Monday, a massive protest erupted at Goa Medical College as doctors, Heads of Departments, interns, and medical students voiced their anger against Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. They demanded a public apology and an end to VIP culture in hospitals, following an incident where Rane was accused of disrespecting senior doctor Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar.

Medical professionals from various departments participated, expressing their discontent. Dr. Pratik Sawant expressed strong condemnation of the verbal abuse directed at a colleague, while Dr. Nazrat highlighted the need for the minister to respect medical professionals' working hours and offer a public apology. In response, Rane expressed regret for his behavior in a post on social media.

Although Rane apologized publicly to Dr. Kuttikar, emphasizing the noble role of doctors in society, the protest persisted. He warned against politicizing the issue and urged doctors to return to duty, stressing their responsibility to public welfare. Nevertheless, the protest continued as doctors chanted slogans and demanded a public apology.

