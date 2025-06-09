SBI's Record Dividend: Boosting Government Coffers

The State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, has significantly contributed to the government's finances this year with a record dividend payment of Rs 8,076.84 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The dividend cheque was formally handed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by SBI Chairman C S Setty, with key financial officials in attendance, including Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju and Finance Secretary Ajay Seth.

SBI announced a dividend of Rs 15.90 per share, surpassing last year's payout of Rs 13.70 per share. The bank saw a remarkable net profit increase of 16%, achieving Rs 70,901 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 61,077 crore.