Left Menu

SBI's Record Dividend: Boosting Government Coffers

State Bank of India has paid a record dividend of Rs 8,076.84 crore to the government for the fiscal year 2024-25. This follows a 16% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 70,901 crore. SBI had previously distributed Rs 6,959.29 crore as a dividend last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:03 IST
SBI's Record Dividend: Boosting Government Coffers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, has significantly contributed to the government's finances this year with a record dividend payment of Rs 8,076.84 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The dividend cheque was formally handed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by SBI Chairman C S Setty, with key financial officials in attendance, including Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju and Finance Secretary Ajay Seth.

SBI announced a dividend of Rs 15.90 per share, surpassing last year's payout of Rs 13.70 per share. The bank saw a remarkable net profit increase of 16%, achieving Rs 70,901 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 61,077 crore.

TRENDING

1
Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

 Global
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

Global food trade intensifies carbon footprint in agriculture

High FDI inflows drive economic expansion in emerging Asian economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025