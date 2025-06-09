Markets on Edge: FTSE Index Dips Amid Tense U.S.-China Trade Talks

The London stock market experienced mixed movements on Monday following a streak of gains, as investors exercised caution in anticipation of the significant U.S.-China talks scheduled for the day.

The FTSE 100 index saw a decline of 0.3%, contrasting with a 0.4% rise in the mid-cap FTSE 250. The dialogue between top U.S. and Chinese officials in London aims to ease growing trade tensions between the world's largest economies.

In the sector performance, aerospace and defense stocks faced notable losses, falling by 0.9% for the third session, while pharmaceutical stocks decreased by 0.8% as investors took profits. Meanwhile, corporate moves such as Spectris's soared 70% and Alphawave's 24% jump, contributed to the market's dynamic flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)