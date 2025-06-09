Left Menu

Markets on Edge: FTSE Index Dips Amid Tense U.S.-China Trade Talks

The London stock market faced mixed fortunes as investors tread cautiously ahead of crucial U.S.-China trade talks. The FTSE 100 dipped 0.3%, while the FTSE 250 rose by 0.4%. Key meetings in London and recent economic data influence market dynamics amid global trade tensions.

09-06-2025
The London stock market experienced mixed movements on Monday following a streak of gains, as investors exercised caution in anticipation of the significant U.S.-China talks scheduled for the day.

The FTSE 100 index saw a decline of 0.3%, contrasting with a 0.4% rise in the mid-cap FTSE 250. The dialogue between top U.S. and Chinese officials in London aims to ease growing trade tensions between the world's largest economies.

In the sector performance, aerospace and defense stocks faced notable losses, falling by 0.9% for the third session, while pharmaceutical stocks decreased by 0.8% as investors took profits. Meanwhile, corporate moves such as Spectris's soared 70% and Alphawave's 24% jump, contributed to the market's dynamic flow.

