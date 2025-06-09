Rethinking Train Safety: New Designs for Mumbai's Crowded Commutes

In the wake of a tragic incident where eight passengers fell from an overly crowded train at Mumbra railway station, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw convened an urgent meeting with Railway Board officials and the Integral Coach Factory team. The move aims to enhance passenger safety in Mumbai's non-AC local trains by improving ventilation and door mechanisms.

The Ministry of Railways has announced a comprehensive redesign of non-AC trains, focusing on three key areas to prevent suffocation and enhance passenger safety. The new trains will feature doors with louvres, roof-mounted ventilation units for fresh air circulation, and vestibules to allow passengers to move between coaches and naturally balance the crowd. The first of these redesigned trains is slated to be ready by November 2025, with deployment expected by January 2026.

The accident, which took place on the Down/Fast Line, highlights the pressing issue of overcrowding in Mumbai's local trains. Officials are continuing investigations while affected services are being restored. Meanwhile, the railway administration is ramping up efforts to mitigate such risks, alongside rolling out 238 air-conditioned trains for the Mumbai suburban network.

(With inputs from agencies.)