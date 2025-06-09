Unprecedented Antitrust Battle: BlackRock and Climate Activism Under Scrutiny

An attorney representing BlackRock dismissed antitrust allegations by Republican-led states as 'unprecedented, unsound and unsupported.' Gregg Costa from Gibson Dunn defended the firm amid accusations that their climate-focused industry involvement impacts market competition.

BlackRock, along with Vanguard and State Street, faces significant legal action as Texas and 12 other states pursue claims that may reshape the management of the firms' massive $27 trillion holdings. The lawsuit draws intense scrutiny, questioning the companies' climate change activism.

The states accuse these firms of influencing coal production and utility prices through climate initiatives. While the firms maintain their fossil fuel investments, the states' attorney, Brian Barnes, argued that raising climate issues can alter market strategies, urging the court to consider the potential impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)