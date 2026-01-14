State Street Investment's Strategic Stake: Boosting Presence in India with Groww AMC

US asset manager State Street Investment Management is set to acquire a 23% stake in Groww Asset Management for $65 million, strengthening its foothold in the Indian market. This investment forms part of State Street's strategy to bolster its global and Indian-focused investment offerings.

According to a stock exchange filing, Groww AMC has partnered with State Street Global Advisors for this significant investment, which entails secondary share purchases and fresh capital infusion. Following the transaction, the US-based firm will limit its voting power in Groww AMC to under 5%.

Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO of Groww, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, anticipating the introduction of global best practices and advanced investment products for Indian investors. Despite a reported profit decline, Groww's total income has seen a notable rise, attesting to its growth potential.

