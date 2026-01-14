Left Menu

State Street Investment's Strategic Stake: Boosting Presence in India with Groww AMC

State Street Investment Management, a US-based asset manager, plans to acquire a 23% stake in Groww Asset Management for $65 million. This investment aims to bolster State Street's presence in India and offer Indian-focused investment strategies globally. The deal will conclude in multiple stages, involving secondary shares and fresh capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 15:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

US asset manager State Street Investment Management is set to acquire a 23% stake in Groww Asset Management for $65 million, strengthening its foothold in the Indian market. This investment forms part of State Street's strategy to bolster its global and Indian-focused investment offerings.

According to a stock exchange filing, Groww AMC has partnered with State Street Global Advisors for this significant investment, which entails secondary share purchases and fresh capital infusion. Following the transaction, the US-based firm will limit its voting power in Groww AMC to under 5%.

Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO of Groww, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, anticipating the introduction of global best practices and advanced investment products for Indian investors. Despite a reported profit decline, Groww's total income has seen a notable rise, attesting to its growth potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

