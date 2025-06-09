Jana SFB's Ambitious Leap Towards Universal Banking

Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) has taken a major step by applying to the Reserve Bank of India to transition into a universal bank. This strategic move represents a pivotal milestone in the bank's growth trajectory.

Emphasizing its dedication to financial inclusion, innovation, and sustainable banking, Jana SFB has consistently delivered robust performance metrics across its retail and MSME operations.

Since acquiring its SFB license in 2017, the bank has significantly enhanced its deposit and loan services, expanded its nationwide footprint, and strengthened its digital offerings, making it well-prepared for this next phase of evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)