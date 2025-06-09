Left Menu

Union Defence Minister Celebrates ARTRAC's Role in Modernizing Indian Army

Union Minister Sanjay Seth visited ARTRAC, lauding its role in shaping a technologically advanced Indian Army and highlighting joint military efforts. He also supported expanding NCC and Sainik Schools and planted a sapling at the Army Heritage Museum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 23:11 IST
Union Defence Minister Celebrates ARTRAC's Role in Modernizing Indian Army
Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth (Photo/@SethSanjayMP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, made an official visit to the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) in Shimla on June 9, where he was briefed by Lt Gen Devendra Sharma. The briefing emphasized ARTRAC's significant role in providing structured training across 34 esteemed institutions nationwide, formulating doctrines and addressing current and future military challenges, and advancing military leadership capabilities.

Seth praised ARTRAC's initiatives in developing strategic leadership skills, embracing technological advancements, and driving functional training as part of India's Digital Mission. He recognized ARTRAC's efforts in transforming the Indian Army into a modern, self-reliant, and combat-ready force through the adoption of cutting-edge technology.

During discussions with HQ ARTRAC personnel, Seth commended the synchronized operations of the Army, Navy, and Air Force during Operation SINDOOR, underlining it as a testament to India's strong anti-terrorism stance. He advocated for the expansion of NCC programs and Sainik Schools and reaffirmed the government's dedication to veteran welfare. The visit concluded with Seth planting a sapling at the Army Heritage Museum, supporting the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

