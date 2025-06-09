Tragedy at Mumbra: Train Overcrowding Leads to Fatalities

A tragic accident at Mumbra railway station in Thane district claimed the lives of four individuals and left several others injured. On Monday, an excessively crowded train led to passengers falling, resulting in four fatalities, according to a Railways official.

Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Swapnil Dhanraj Nila, confirmed that out of the 13 people injured, four succumbed to their injuries, while four others remain hospitalized. In response to the incident, the Railway Board has decided to retrofit existing trains with advanced safety features, including air-conditioned rakes and automatic doors. Passengers are advised to avoid footboard travel.

The accident occurred on a down/fast line, causing disruptions in the local train services. Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde visited the injured at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, expressing condolences. Meanwhile, the railway administration and police continue their investigation into the overcrowding's role in the tragedy.