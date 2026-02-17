Shiv Sena Corporator Accused of JCB Theft During Forest Drive

In a controversial incident, a case has been registered against a Shiv Sena corporator for allegedly manhandling forest department personnel and escaping with a JCB machine during an anti-encroachment drive in Navi Mumbai, law enforcement reported.

The event unfolded on Monday afternoon in the Ilthanpada area, which is designated as reserved forest land. Forest officials were actively addressing unauthorized excavations and road construction within protected boundaries at the time of the incident, per an official statement.

The forest department successfully seized two JCB machines and detained a site supervisor. However, as they were transporting the machinery, corporator Mamit Chougule intervened, allegedly assaulting a forest worker before fleeing with one of the machines. Charges have been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Indian Forest Act, though no arrests have yet occurred.

