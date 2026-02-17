Left Menu

Shiv Sena Corporator Accused of JCB Theft During Forest Drive

A Shiv Sena corporator is under investigation for allegedly manhandling forest officials and stealing a JCB during an anti-encroachment operation in Navi Mumbai. The incident involved unauthorized construction on forest land, leading to the registration of a case under multiple legal provisions. No arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:24 IST
Shiv Sena Corporator Accused of JCB Theft During Forest Drive
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial incident, a case has been registered against a Shiv Sena corporator for allegedly manhandling forest department personnel and escaping with a JCB machine during an anti-encroachment drive in Navi Mumbai, law enforcement reported.

The event unfolded on Monday afternoon in the Ilthanpada area, which is designated as reserved forest land. Forest officials were actively addressing unauthorized excavations and road construction within protected boundaries at the time of the incident, per an official statement.

The forest department successfully seized two JCB machines and detained a site supervisor. However, as they were transporting the machinery, corporator Mamit Chougule intervened, allegedly assaulting a forest worker before fleeing with one of the machines. Charges have been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Indian Forest Act, though no arrests have yet occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Al-Sadd Advances Despite Heavy Defeat in Doha

Al-Sadd Advances Despite Heavy Defeat in Doha

 Global
2
Pioneering India's Technological Future: Youth at the Helm

Pioneering India's Technological Future: Youth at the Helm

 India
3
Shifting Tides in DHS Amidst Controversies and Resignations

Shifting Tides in DHS Amidst Controversies and Resignations

 Global
4
Colombia and Gulf Clan: Peace Talks Resume Amid Uncertainty

Colombia and Gulf Clan: Peace Talks Resume Amid Uncertainty

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026