BJP MP Dubey Asserts Pakistan's Setbacks on Battlefield and Diplomacy

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, part of a senior-level delegation, highlighted Pakistan's defeats both militarily and diplomatically. The delegation, led by Baijayant Panda, visited key nations to strengthen India's stance against terrorism. Dubey emphasized Pakistan's declining support and the global push to reinstate it on the FATF grey list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:06 IST
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, part of an influential delegation led by senior BJP leader Baijayant Panda, criticized Pakistan for its failures on both the battlefield and diplomatic fronts. Dubey contended that Pakistan has repeatedly faced setbacks, not only in military engagements but also in securing international backing. Dubey remarked, 'Pakistan has lost on the battlefield and the diplomatic front,' highlighting the country's declining support among traditional allies.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed the formation of seven all-party delegations to communicate India's strong anti-terrorism stance. One delegation, led by Panda, toured Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Algeria. Dubey reiterated Saudi Arabia's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and criticized Pakistan's deteriorating diplomatic standing. He spoke of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's visit to Saudi Arabia as indicative of their troubled diplomacy.

Discussing India's military stance following Operation Sindoor, Dubey pointed to the use of 'Made in India' weapons like the BrahMos and Akash missiles against terror bases in Pakistan, noting how Pakistani forces mourned slain terrorists. He stressed, 'Trade and blood cannot go together,' and reiterated India's strategic strength, despite its history of peacefulness. Dubey warned of a potential direct attack if Pakistan remains dismissive of diplomatic talks. The delegation's visit aligned international partners against terrorism and reinforced India's appeal to place Pakistan back on the FATF grey list. Baijayant Panda noted Pakistan's misuse of funds for terrorism, urging a firm global stance against such threats.

