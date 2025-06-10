Vande Bharat Express: A Blessing for Kashmir's Connectivity

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah recently experienced the Vande Bharat Express, traveling from Nowgam Railway Station in Srinagar to Katra. This station is integral to the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) initiative, which significantly enhances connectivity between Kashmir and the broader regions of Jammu and India.

Abdullah expressed elation regarding the new service, describing the train as 'a huge blessing' for the residents and tourists of Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted the train's role in providing a cost-effective alternative to the expensive air travel and arduous road journeys.

In a grand ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, two Vande Bharat Express trains commenced their routes from Katra, linking the Jammu and Kashmir divisions. These weather-resilient trains will traverse notable landmarks such as the Anji Khad Bridge and the world's highest railway arch, the Chenab Bridge, promising to reduce travel time significantly.

The Prime Minister's inauguration of the Chenab and Anji Bridges marks a leap forward in railway infrastructure. The Chenab Railway Bridge, standing 359 meters high, is an engineering marvel aimed at improving Jammu and Srinagar's connectivity. These endeavors fall under the 272-kilometer long, Rs 43,780 crore USBRL project, aiming to provide reliable, year-round rail connectivity, thereby nurturing regional development and socioeconomic growth. (ANI)