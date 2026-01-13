Srinagar Municipal Corporation Fined for Delayed Waste Management Report

The National Green Tribunal has issued a fine of Rs 15,000 to the Srinagar Municipal Corporation for not submitting a report on waste management initiatives on time. This report was crucial to gauge progress on addressing waste concerns at the Achan landfill.

During its hearing, the green tribunal was informed that the corporation's report, which should have been filed per an order from March of the previous year, was only submitted belatedly on January 8.

The tribunal has mandated the corporation to submit a comprehensive report outlining the status of legacy waste and current waste treatment capabilities by April 8, the date for further review.

