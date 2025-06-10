Honoring Valor: 26th Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas Commemorations

On the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Indian Army is solemnly commemorating the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation. In an official statement, it was announced that officers are visiting the families of the fallen heroes across the country, including the home of Capt Vijayant Thapar in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, where his parents were honored with a memento that brought immense pride and evoked deep emotion.

As part of the anniversary tribute, the Indian Army is organizing a series of events that highlight the valor and sacrifice of the soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil conflict. The ceremonies, set to last until July 26, aim to engage local communities and rekindle the patriotic spirit, honoring the extraordinary courage of those who participated in Operation Vijay, the mission that reclaimed critical positions from intruders.

The Kargil War is renowned for its strategic surprises and the carefully executed national strategy, and this year's commemorations promise an engaging series of activities. The events will showcase the adventurous and cultural essence of the Indian Army in the harsh terrain of Western Ladakh, celebrating the indomitable spirit and sacrifice that define the legacy of the war heroes.

(With inputs from agencies.)