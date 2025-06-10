Celebrating 11 Years of Transformative Leadership: PM Modi's Impact on India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav unveiled a commemorative exhibition at the state BJP headquarters in Bhopal on Tuesday. The exhibit celebrates 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, focusing on service, governance, and the upliftment of the impoverished. CM Yadav praised the Prime Minister for taking crucial, bold steps beneficial to the public.

In his address, Yadav credited Modi with transformative decisions such as the implementation of GST, abrogation of Article 370, and abolition of Triple Talaq. The Chief Minister also highlighted initiatives like the cleanliness drive from the Red Fort, nationwide toilet construction, and gas connections for the needy, underscoring the government's commitment to public welfare.

Yadav emphasized various social welfare schemes, including the Ayushman Bharat scheme providing comprehensive health insurance to the elderly, the Ujwala Gas connection, and the Jal Jeevan Mission. The agricultural budget surged under Modi's leadership, Kisan Samman Nidhi supports farmers, and over 80 crore people receive free rations. He affirmed that every societal sector, including women, benefited from Modi's policies, such as the landmark 33 percent reservation in legislative elections.

State BJP chief VD Sharma lauded PM Modi's era as a period dedicated to effective governance and public welfare. Sharma attributed the advancements in Madhya Pradesh's development under Modi and CM Yadav's leadership to transformative policies benefiting the youth, women, and agrarian sectors.

Sharma further emphasized the paradigm shift in the government's perception from corruption to development and innovation. With achievements like providing housing and healthcare to the needy, Sharma declared Modi's tenure pivotal in changing lives nationwide. Modi's 11-year legacy includes revolutionizing India's governance landscape, with a keen focus on the marginalized.

The federal government commemorated the occasion by launching an e-book outlining pivotal achievements across multiple sectors during Modi's governance, marking 2025 as a milestone in his leadership journey.

