BJP's Political Surge in Eastern India: A New Horizon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the BJP had liberated eastern India from decades of political stagnation and hatred, emphasizing the region's importance in India's journey to becoming a developed nation by 2047. He highlighted BJP's expanding presence and governance model as key factors in this transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malda | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the BJP has liberated eastern India from the longstanding grip of divisive politics, stating its development was crucial for India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Speaking at a rally in Malda, Modi noted the growing acceptance of the BJP in eastern regions as a sign of trust in the party's governance model. He cited recent electoral successes in various states as evidence of this trust.

Modi emphasized that with BJP-led administrations in neighboring states, Bengal should follow suit to ensure good governance. The Prime Minister also highlighted recent civic poll victories as indicators of the party's expanding political footprint nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

