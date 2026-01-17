Pawar Unity Amidst BJP's Dominance in Civic Polls

In a striking political move following the BJP's comprehensive win in the Pune civic polls, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met his uncle, Sharad Pawar, to emphasize the unity of the Pawar family. The BJP clinched 119 seats in the Pune district, overshadowing Ajit Pawar's NCP and its ally, the NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar.

Speaking to the media, Ajit Pawar congratulated the BJP for its triumph, attributing it to voters' preferences. Despite the defeat, he asserted the importance of resilience and unity within the Pawar family and their political factions. An agriculture exhibition in Baramati served as a backdrop for their meeting, highlighting their commitment to public service regardless of poll outcomes.

Tensions ran high as both NCP factions discussed future strategies, with Ajit Pawar discounting any immediate plans for a merger. The situation remains dynamic as local electoral alliances are debated, while the Mahayuti coalition, comprising the BJP and NCP, navigates its complex political interplay.

(With inputs from agencies.)