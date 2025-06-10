PDP Chief Urges Revival of Tourism Post Pahalgam Attack

People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday appealed to the government to aid business owners, including hoteliers, shopkeepers, taxi operators, and horse owners, who are grappling with loan repayments due to decreased tourism following the Pahalgam terror attack. The call comes as local enterprises face economic hardships amid reduced tourist numbers in the region.

Mufti emphasized the severe impact on Pahalgam's economy, urging governmental and Shrine Board support for the Amarnath Yatra to rejuvenate the tourism sector. She advocated for opening parks like Chandanwadi and Betaab Valley to domestic tourists to foster economic activity, urging the administration to ensure safety for visiting pilgrims.

Highlighting Kashmir's cultural hospitality, Mufti stressed embracing Amarnath pilgrims with warmth. She called for ample facilities for horse owners during the Yatra. As preparations intensify, substantial security arrangements, including 581 CAPF companies, jammers, and drones, have been deployed to secure the 38-day pilgrimage from July 3 to August 9.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, focuses on ensuring a seamless and incident-free Yatra amid declining tourism. Developmental works reviewed by officials aim to ready infrastructure, sanitation, and healthcare along the pilgrimage route for enhanced visitor experience.

