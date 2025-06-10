Scorching Heat Wave Sweeps Across Rajasthan
Western Rajasthan endures intense heat, with Ganganagar recording over 47°C for two days. The heatwave is expected to persist, with strong dust-carrying winds. Relief may arrive in eastern parts due to thunderstorms. Alerts and warnings have been issued as temperatures climb.
Western Rajasthan is grappling with a severe heatwave, as temperatures in Ganganagar soar above 47°C for the second consecutive day. The Meteorological Department warns that this extreme heat is set to continue for the coming days, impacting areas such as Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, and Bikaner.
Strong south-west winds carrying dust are expected to prevail in the region over the next few days. Meanwhile, the eastern part of Rajasthan might witness thunderstorm activities around June 15-16, potentially providing some respite from the soaring temperatures. Thunderstorms and light rains are predicted in parts of the Kota and Bharatpur divisions, particularly after noon on those dates.
The India Meteorological Centre in Jaipur reports Sri Ganganagar experienced a peak temperature of 47.4°C, one of the highest across several districts enduring intense heat. The IMD has issued a series of alerts, including yellow alerts for multiple districts and an orange alert specifically for areas expecting extreme temperatures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
