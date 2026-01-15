Unheeded Warnings: The UPS MD-11 Cargo Jet Tragedy
The crash of a UPS MD-11 cargo jet in Kentucky, killing 15, was linked to a part flagged by Boeing over a decade earlier. The NTSB's investigation found fatigue cracks on the plane's pylon. The issue's severity was underestimated in a 2011 Boeing service letter.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) revealed that the crash of a UPS MD-11 cargo jet in Kentucky, which claimed 15 lives, was linked to a defect flagged in a Boeing service letter over a decade ago.
NTSB's investigation identified fatigue cracks in the structure of the plane, specifically on the left pylon. This corroborates Boeing's 2011 letter noting similar issues, though the company did not classify it as a major safety concern at the time.
Despite this, Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have offered minimal comments on the ongoing investigation while experts delve into engine anomalies that may have contributed to the crash.
