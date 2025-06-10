Himachal Pradesh Boosts Border Tourism at Shipki-La Pass

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has set in motion a series of border tourism activities at Shipki-La, a strategic mountain pass linking India and China in Kinnaur district.

In his announcement, made before a public gathering on Tuesday, Sukhu underscored the state's commitment to bolstering regional tourism and invigorating the local economy. "We've simplified travel regulations to allow tourists to relish the splendor of Shipki-La," he stated, further noting the potential economic and touristic benefits.

The government has reached out to the Ministry of Defence seeking permission to develop tourism in areas such as Lepcha, Shipki-La, Giu, and Rani Kanda. Sukhu also aims to initiate the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra from Shipki-La, citing its strategic advantage as India-Tibet's historic trade route, closed since 2020.

In a bid to enhance connectivity and tourism infrastructure, the government is persuading the Center to establish an airport and a Himachal Scout Battalion targeting local recruits, while advocating the abolition of military check posts hindering tourist access.

Collaborations with the Indian Army and paramilitary forces are planned to ensure smooth tourist travel. Infrastructure development, including the National Wildlife Board-approved Wangtu-Atargu-Mud-Bhaba road, aims to cut travel between Shimla and Kaza by 100 km.

Emphasizing strategic and connective significance, Sukhu discussed tourism promotion measures with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, including healthcare provisions.

He inaugurated the Border Forest Park at Shipki-La and was welcomed by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, who pledged to enhance facilities, including potentially launching a bus route for tourists.