India Powers Up: From Deficit to Surplus

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal disclosed at a recent press conference that India is now on its way to becoming an energy surplus nation. The average electricity supply in rural areas has increased significantly, jumping from 12.5 hours in 2014 to 22.6 hours in 2025, while urban areas see nearly uninterrupted supply.

The power deficit has dramatically reduced to just 0.1 percent as of April 2025, marking significant progress from the 4.2 percent shortage experienced in 2013-14. Notably, peak power demand soared to 241 GW in June 2025 but remained below expectations due to unseasonal rains reducing cooling appliance usage.

The minister announced multiple initiatives for the power sector, including investment in transmission systems and storage projects. The Viability Gap Funding scheme and privatization efforts in distribution are set to further stabilize and strengthen India's power infrastructure.

