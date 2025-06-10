Left Menu

Punjab's Fast Track Portal: A New Horizon for Industrial Growth

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal launch the 'Fast Track Punjab Portal' to revolutionize business processes in Punjab. This landmark initiative promises rapid approvals and zero corruption, aiming to enhance industrial growth and employment opportunities. Mann emphasizes a business-friendly atmosphere, while Kejriwal highlights zero bureaucracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:02 IST
Punjab's Fast Track Portal: A New Horizon for Industrial Growth
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo/@AamAadmiParty). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alongside Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, inaugurated the 'Fast Track Punjab Portal' on Tuesday. This initiative is designed to streamline the establishment of new businesses and industrial projects in the state, presenting a bold step towards economic revitalization.

During the launch, Mann criticized previous administrations for treating industrialists as mere sources of election funding, forcing many to relocate. He assured that, under the new portal, business permits will be granted promptly, with land identification and application processes being simplified, and clearances provided within a fortnight to facilitate industry establishment within a day.

Highlighting the broader impact, Kejriwal emphasized the unique and transparent nature of this policy, a first in India, urging businesses to return to Punjab. Both leaders underlined a commitment to growing the state's revenue and employment by reducing bureaucratic hurdles through this historic initiative, repositioning Punjab as a business-friendly state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025