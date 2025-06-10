Punjab's Fast Track Portal: A New Horizon for Industrial Growth

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alongside Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, inaugurated the 'Fast Track Punjab Portal' on Tuesday. This initiative is designed to streamline the establishment of new businesses and industrial projects in the state, presenting a bold step towards economic revitalization.

During the launch, Mann criticized previous administrations for treating industrialists as mere sources of election funding, forcing many to relocate. He assured that, under the new portal, business permits will be granted promptly, with land identification and application processes being simplified, and clearances provided within a fortnight to facilitate industry establishment within a day.

Highlighting the broader impact, Kejriwal emphasized the unique and transparent nature of this policy, a first in India, urging businesses to return to Punjab. Both leaders underlined a commitment to growing the state's revenue and employment by reducing bureaucratic hurdles through this historic initiative, repositioning Punjab as a business-friendly state.

