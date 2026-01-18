Left Menu

Latur Civic Dynamics: Mahayuti's Local Employment Controversy

MLA Amit Deshmukh demands transparency from the ruling Mahayuti alliance regarding local job recruitment at the Latur rail coach factory ahead of Maharashtra's Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. Deshmukh emphasizes the importance of providing employment to local youth while reflecting on Congress's recent victory in the Latur civic polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 18-01-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 17:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As Maharashtra gears up for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, MLA Amit Deshmukh has raised pertinent questions about the ruling Mahayuti alliance's commitment to local employment. Deshmukh insists that the alliance must disclose the number of locals hired by the Marathwada Rail Coach Factory in Latur.

Speaking to PTI, the Congress leader stressed the factory's potential as a significant employment source for the youth in Latur. He vowed to take up this issue during the forthcoming election campaigns, emphasizing transparency and local empowerment. Elections for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis are slated for February 5, with results expected by February 7.

Deshmukh attributed the Congress's triumph in the Latur civic polls to the city's residents, dismissing BJP state chief Ravindra Chavan's derogatory campaign comments about his late father, Vilasrao Deshmukh. He noted that past governance experiences under the BJP led voters to shift support towards a Congress and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

