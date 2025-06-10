Left Menu

Telangana Secures ₹2,150 Crore Investment Boost in Tech Sectors

The Telangana government has announced a ₹2,150 crore investment in the biotech, technology, and fintech sectors. This development, partnered with Shaiva Group and Taranis Capital, aims to elevate innovation and establish Telangana as a global center for emerging industries while focusing on growth in smaller cities.

Telangana Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana has clinched a major investment deal worth ₹2,150 crores in its biotech, tech, and fintech sectors, according to officials. This move underscores the state's increasing allure to venture capitalists and entrepreneurs, poised to drive innovation and position Telangana on the global stage.

In an interaction with ANI, Telangana's Industries and IT Minister, D Sridhar Babu, revealed that an MoU was forged with Shaiva Group and Taranis Capital to inject life into the state's biotech, AI, and innovation horizons. He stated, "Senior industry colleagues have pledged to invest ₹2,150 crores in Telangana, emphasizing sectors like Biotech, Technology, and Fintech. Their aim is to propel these sectors towards becoming global leaders, reflecting faith in our government, the talent pool, and the entrepreneurial spirit."

Babu further invited investors to venture into tier 2 and 3 cities within Telangana, fostering regional innovation. He reaffirmed the state's dedication to nurturing an investor-friendly climate, focusing on the long-term ambition of cementing Telangana as an international innovation hub.

