Telangana Secures ₹2,150 Crore Investment Boost in Tech Sectors

Telangana has clinched a major investment deal worth ₹2,150 crores in its biotech, tech, and fintech sectors, according to officials. This move underscores the state's increasing allure to venture capitalists and entrepreneurs, poised to drive innovation and position Telangana on the global stage.

In an interaction with ANI, Telangana's Industries and IT Minister, D Sridhar Babu, revealed that an MoU was forged with Shaiva Group and Taranis Capital to inject life into the state's biotech, AI, and innovation horizons. He stated, "Senior industry colleagues have pledged to invest ₹2,150 crores in Telangana, emphasizing sectors like Biotech, Technology, and Fintech. Their aim is to propel these sectors towards becoming global leaders, reflecting faith in our government, the talent pool, and the entrepreneurial spirit."

Babu further invited investors to venture into tier 2 and 3 cities within Telangana, fostering regional innovation. He reaffirmed the state's dedication to nurturing an investor-friendly climate, focusing on the long-term ambition of cementing Telangana as an international innovation hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)